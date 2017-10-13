U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for ‘sunset clause’

ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) – Washington has dramatically increased tensions in talks to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement by proposing that the lifespan of any new deal be limited to five years, people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
