U.S. hits Russians with sanctions for election meddling, cyber attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United State announced sanctions on Thursday against 19 Russian individuals and five groups over malicious cyber activity including meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and cyber attacks, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
