The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the head of its aviation subcommittee said on Monday that it will continue its investigation into two fatal 737 MAX crashes after Boeing’s testimony prompted new questions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony - November 4, 2019
- U.S. diplomat tells impeachment probe she was urged to tweet support for Trump - November 4, 2019
- Exclusive: Giuliani associate Parnas will comply with Trump impeachment inquiry – lawyer - November 4, 2019