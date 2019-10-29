U.S. House Democrats unveil proposal on impeachment inquiry next steps

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a measure formally laying out next steps in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, which authorizes public committee hearings and the public release of transcripts of closed-door depositions.
