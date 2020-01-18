U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump

The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In impeachment document, Democrats say Trump endangers security, Trump denies - January 18, 2020
- Virginia’s top House Republican warns “white supremacist garbage” to stay away from gun rally - January 18, 2020
- Highlights: Key quotes from the U.S. House impeachment memo - January 18, 2020