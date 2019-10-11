U.S. House Foreign Affairs leaders seek protection of Kurds in Syria

U.S. lawmakers introduced a resolution on Friday opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to clear the way for Turkey to attack Kurdish fighters, underscoring unhappiness from both Democrats and Trump’s fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress over his Syria policy.
