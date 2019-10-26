U.S. House impeachment testimony resumes as court buoys Democrats

The Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump resumed on Saturday with testimony from a senior State Department official, a day after a federal judge buoyed the probe by dismissing Republican claims that it was illegitimate.
