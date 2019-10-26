U.S. House impeachment testimony resumes with State Department witness

The Democratic-led impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump resumes with testimony from a senior State Department official on Saturday, a day after a judge buoyed the probe by dismissing a central Republican objection.
