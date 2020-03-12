U.S. House leaders unveil coronavirus bill; Capitol tours suspended

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while officials suspended public tours through the Capitol building.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump restricts travel from Europe as coronavirus disrupts life in U.S. - March 12, 2020
- Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus pandemic - March 12, 2020
- Financial markets reel, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban - March 12, 2020