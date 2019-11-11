The U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday released transcripts from a closed-door deposition with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Maduro’s military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela - November 11, 2019
- U.S. House panels release Pentagon official’s impeachment deposition - November 11, 2019
- Bolivia’s legislative assembly to meet on Tuesday to discuss Morales resignation - November 11, 2019