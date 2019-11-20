U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, sending them to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign or veto amid delicate trade talks with Beijing.
