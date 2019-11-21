U.S. House passes Hong Kong rights bills, Trump expected to sign

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump expected to sign them into law, despite delicate trade talks with Beijing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. establishes foothold in Solomons as Chinese interests expand - November 20, 2019
- ‘Everyone was in the loop’ about Ukraine pressure campaign - November 20, 2019
- At United Nations, U.S. faces strong opposition to its shift on Israeli settlements - November 20, 2019