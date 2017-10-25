U.S. House passes sanctions on Iran-backed Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday backed new sanctions on Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, part of an effort to take a tough line against Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.
