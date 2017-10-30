WASHINGTON (Reuters) – As a self-imposed mid-week deadline for unveiling a tax-cut bill loomed, Republicans in the U.S. Congress were still grappling with key provisions and some lobbyists expressed concern that a bill might not be ready as expected on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. House tangles with top tax issues, bill’s timetable in doubt - October 30, 2017
- Puerto Rico’s path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit - October 30, 2017
- Trump administration does not want limits on war authorization - October 30, 2017