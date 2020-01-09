U.S. House votes to limit Trump’s ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.
