U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran for missile attacks

The United States imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in retaliation for its missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq this week and vowed to further tighten the screws on the Iranian economy if Tehran continued to engage in what it described as terrorist acts.
