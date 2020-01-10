U.S. inquiry into FBI, Clinton spurred by Republicans ends without results: Washington Post

A U.S. Justice Department inquiry into Republican allegations of misconduct at the department and the FBI, including its handling of investigations related to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, effectively ended without tangible results, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
