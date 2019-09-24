A U.S.-Japan trade deal hit a last-minute snag as Japanese officials sought assurances that the Trump administration will not impose national security tariffs on Japanese-built cars and auto parts, people familiar with the talks said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs - September 23, 2019
- Fed policymakers say lower rates are helping - September 23, 2019
- Facebook to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs - September 23, 2019