U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, regarded by National Public Radio as one of its “founding mothers” and a prominent political commentator on ABC News, died on Tuesday at 75 at her Washington home from complications of breast cancer, her family said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a ‘founding mother’ of National Public Radio, dead at 75 - September 17, 2019
- Explainer: Five ways the Fed’s expected rate cut could affect consumers - September 17, 2019
- Israeli election too close to call, Netanyahu weakened: exit polls - September 17, 2019