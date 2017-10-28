U.S. journalist faces sexual harassment furor over memoir

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A Rolling Stone journalist and author canceled one of his two appearances at a humanities festival in Chicago on Saturday after backlash over a memoir he co-wrote in 2000, which critics say recounts his sexual harassment of female employees.
