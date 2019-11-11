U.S. judge dismisses NY attorney general as defendant in Trump tax returns case

A federal judge on Monday dismissed New York’s attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.
