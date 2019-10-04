U.S. judge keeps intact Massachusetts’ toughest-in-nation vaping ban

A federal judge on Friday denied an industry bid to put on hold Massachusetts’ four-month ban on the sale of vaping products, keeping intact the toughest prohibition yet in a rapidly developing response to e-cigarettes and their potential link to a lung disease.
