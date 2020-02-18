U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies’ constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.
