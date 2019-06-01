U.S. judge waves through D.C. case against Facebook

A U.S. judge on Friday denied Facebook Inc.’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by the Washington, D.C. attorney general over the social media giant’s improper sharing of 87 million users’ data with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
