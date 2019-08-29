U.S. jury indicts suspected Capital One hacker on wire fraud, data theft charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the suspected hacker who obtained personal information of over 100 million people in the Capital One Financial Corp data breach on charges of wire fraud and computer data theft, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday.
