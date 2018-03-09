U.S. Justice Department, AT&T spar over merger in final pre-trial documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department and AT&T Inc on Friday presented starkly different futures for online video if the wireless and pay-TV giant is allowed to buy Time Warner Inc, as they laid out their cases for a blockbuster antitrust trial.
