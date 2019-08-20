The U.S. Justice Department is working with a group of more than a dozen state attorneys general as it moves forward with a broad investigation into major technology companies, the department’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Justice Department teams up with states on probe of Big Tech firms - August 20, 2019
- Migrants disembark Open Arms NGO ship in Italian port of Lampedusa - August 20, 2019
- Trump, advisers looking at ways to boost U.S. economy as markets fear recession - August 20, 2019