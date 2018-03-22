U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s administration urged a federal judge on Thursday to block AT&T Inc’s proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc, saying the deal would hand the company a “weapon” to harm competition and raise consumer prices.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Stocks drop after Trump tariff action, but off lows - March 22, 2018
- Syria rebels depart eastern Ghouta town on government buses in first surrender - March 22, 2018
- Wall Street trims losses as Trump talks tariffs, but eases trade war fears - March 22, 2018