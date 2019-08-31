U.S. Justice Ginsburg says she is on her way to ‘being very well’

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is on the court’s liberal wing, told a packed audience Saturday that she was on her way to “being very well” after cancer treatment, and will be prepared when the court’s next term begins in October.
