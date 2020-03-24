U.S. kicks off new drilling lease sales despite oil market slump

The Trump administration moved ahead with oil and gas lease sales in four Western states on Tuesday, bucking criticism from taxpayer advocates who say the auctions should be postponed because of a meltdown in energy prices.
