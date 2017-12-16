(Reuters) – A U.S. labor agency on Friday made it tougher for workers to form so-called micro unions made up of small groups of a company’s employees, reversing an Obama-era decision that had been sharply criticized by companies.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- CSX CEO Harrison dies months into railway’s turnaround effort - December 16, 2017
- CSX CEO Harrison dies days after medical leave announced - December 16, 2017
- U.S. labor board adopts business-friendly ‘micro union’ test - December 16, 2017