U.S. lawmakers seek more information from Trump son-in-law Kushner in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jared Kushner’s lawyer failed to give the Senate Judiciary Committee a document President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser received about a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite,” the committee’s leaders said on Thursday.
