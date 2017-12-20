U.S. lawmakers seek temporary extension to internet spying program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives are working to build support to temporarily extend the National Security Agency’s expiring internet surveillance program by tucking it into a stop-gap funding measure, lawmakers said.
