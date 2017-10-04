(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that would overhaul aspects of the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program in an effort to install additional privacy protections.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. lawmakers want to restrict internet surveillance on Americans - October 4, 2017
- Exclusive: European envoys take fight for Iran nuclear deal to U.S. Congress - October 4, 2017
- U.S. budget deficit could obstruct Trump’s tax cut plan - October 4, 2017