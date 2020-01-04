U.S.-led coalition confirms attacks on Iraqi bases housing its troops

The United States-led military coalition fighting Islamic State said early on Sunday that there were two attacks near Iraqi bases housing its troops on Saturday night but that none of its troops were harmed.
