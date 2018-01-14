U.S.-led coalition helps build new Syrian force, angering Turkey

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The U.S.-led coalition is working with its Syrian militia allies to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel, the coalition said on Sunday, a move that has added to Turkish anger over U.S. support for Kurdish-dominated forces in Syria.
