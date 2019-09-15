U.S. ‘locked and loaded’ after attacks on Saudi Arabia: Trump

The United States believes it knows who was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and is “locked and loaded,” but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
