U.S. Marine Corps Seeks Catholic Coordinator in Beaufort

Beaufort, South Carolina, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, for the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Beaufort, South Carolina released a solicitation on October 10 outlining plans to acquire Catholic coordinator services from a certified small business services provider. The acquisition, according to the solicitation, will come via a firm fixed-price contract.

The North American Industry Classification System (NACIS) code for this requirement is 611710, Educational Support Services, and the small business size standard is $7.5 million. MCAS Beaufort intends to issue the contract to the services provider who responds with the lowest price technically acceptable offer.

Interested and capable certified small business contractors must respond by no later than October 16 at 3 p.m. EST by e-mail to Contracting Officer Connie Washington at [email protected]

Businesses interested in bidding on and receiving contracts from the government must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

