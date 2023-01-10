Integration of cutting-edge navigation technologies and robotics into hip reconstruction surgical procedures are boosting product sales growth

Rockville, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global demand for hip reconstruction devices is increasing due to the growing rate of the elderly population globally. Hip fractures, osteoarthritis, and the gradual deterioration of joints in older persons have all increased the need for hip reconstruction, which is having a substantial impact on the market for hip reconstruction devices.

As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hip reconstruction devices market is valued at US$ 8.21 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 12.15 billion by 2033. Technological advancements, growing awareness about hip reconstruction surgeries, and increasing cases of accidents are boosting the sales of hip reconstruction devices.

Hip replacement is a surgical technique in which a prosthetic implant, or hip prosthesis, is used to replace the hip joint. The hip implants are produced out of metal, ceramic and plastic. The rising rate of surgical procedures and the increasing cases of hip injuries due to sports- and traffic-related accidents are the main factors driving the growth of the worldwide hip reconstruction devices market.

How Rapidly Increasing Adoption of Customized Hip Implants, Step Up the sales of Hip Reconstruction Devices?

As the need for specifically created implants for both men and women grows, so does the market for orthopaedic replacement devices. Because each patient’s anatomy is unique, implants come in a variety of sizes. Several businesses are focusing on 3D printing technology for patient-specific implants.

The market for hip reconstruction devices is growing as a result of the increasing use of 3D printing technology in the production of orthopedic implants. 3D printing technology can decrease radiation exposure, speed up operations, and increase surgical effectiveness.

For instance, a team of orthopedic surgeons at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, India, under the direction of Dr Subhash Jangid, Director and Unit Head of Bone and Joint Institute, in July 2021 successfully introduced a 3D-printed hip implant in a 60-year-old Tanzanian patient who had a broken pelvic bone.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hip reconstruction devices market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the projected period.

Sales of primary hip reconstruction devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for partial hip reconstruction devices is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the next 10 years.

Recent Market Developments

The wearable Arvis orthopedic gadget from Enovis was introduced in July 2022. The term “augmented reality visualization and information system” is abbreviated as “ARVIS”.

The OR3O dual mobility system was introduced in November 2019 by Smith + Nephew, a leading provider of medical technology for arthrosis replacement and primary and revision hip surgery. Double mobility implants have a smaller femoral head diameter than traditional options, which guarantees a more substantial polyethylene insertion, improving stability and range of motion.

In July 2021, Medacta announced the portfolio’s expansion for hip revision. Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal, 3D Metal(R) B-Cage, and AMIS(R)-K Long are used in their initial surgeries. These products further expand the Medacta Hip Revision Platform along with the M-Vizion Modular Femoral Revision Stem.

Competitive Landscape

Global leaders in terms of market revenue are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker Corporation. Zimmer Biomet holds the largest market share due to increasing sales of its hip implants. On the other side, DePuy Synthes and Stryker are in the top positions as a result of their strong sales forces, superior local supply capabilities, and attention to both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

The ROSA Hip System for robotically-assisted direct anterior total hip replacement has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a statement issued by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in August 2021.

Key Companies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes

Exactech, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

United Orthopedic Corporation

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Segmentation of Hip Reconstruction Devices Industry Research

By Indication : Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Trauma

By Product : Primary Hip Reconstruction Devices Partial Hip Reconstruction Devices Revision Hip Reconstruction Devices Hip Resurfacing Devices

By Material : Metal-on-metal Metal-on-polyethylene Ceramic-on-polyethylene Ceramic-on-metal Ceramic-on-ceramic

By End User : Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hip reconstruction devices market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of indication (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, trauma), product (primary hip reconstruction devices, partial hip reconstruction devices, revision hip reconstruction devices, hip resurfacing devices), material (metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, ceramic-on-ceramic), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

