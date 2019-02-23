U.S. may slap new sanctions on Venezuela if aid convoys blocked: official

The U.S. government could announce new sanctions to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as early as next week unless his military defies orders to block convoys of humanitarian aid planned for this weekend, a senior administration official said on Friday.
