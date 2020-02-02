U.S. military in South Korea imposes quarantine for troops returning from China

The U.S. military command in South Korea said it has instituted a 14-day self quarantine effective Sunday for any troops who recently traveled to China, adding that an outbreak in that country of a new coronavirus could harm military readiness.
