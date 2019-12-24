U.S. military tracking Santa – and any ‘Christmas gift’ from North Korea

While the North American Aerospace Defense Command stays alert for any signs of a North Korea missile launch – what officials in Pyongyang have described as a “Christmas gift” – it is also tracking the legendary figure who delivers presents to children across the world, the command said on Monday.
