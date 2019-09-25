U.S. minority students concentrated in high-poverty schools: study

Segregation in U.S. public education has concentrated black and Hispanic children into high-poverty schools with few resources, leading to an achievement gap between minority and white students, a nationwide study showed on Tuesday.
