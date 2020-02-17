U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs

The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwan’s TSMC , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said.
