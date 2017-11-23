U.S. Navy halts search for three sailors lost in Philippine Sea air crash

TOKYO (Reuters) – A U.S. Navy said it has called off a search for three sailors missing since a transport plane crashed in the Philippines Sea south of Japan on Wednesday enroute to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.
