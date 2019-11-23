The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite force.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s Johnson pitches ‘Christmas present’ Brexit push in manifesto - November 23, 2019
- U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump - November 23, 2019
- Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck - November 23, 2019