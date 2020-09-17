U.S. News Ranks Three Robinson College of Business Undergraduate Programs in National Top 10

Atlanta, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three undergraduate specialties offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked as national top-10 programs, according to the 2021 Best Colleges edition released this week by U.S. News & World Report.

Robinson’s undergraduate program in risk management & insurance is No. 4; its undergraduate computer information systems program is No. 9; and its undergraduate real estate program is No. 10. The college’s B.B.A. is No. 53 overall and No. 34 among programs offered at public universities.

U.S. News determines its business program rankings by surveying deans and senior faculty at undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

“It’s enormously gratifying that our peers recognize the excellence of our undergraduate programs,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “These rankings are a testament to the quality of our curriculum, faculty and students.”

Also in the Best Colleges edition, Georgia State is ranked the No. 3 most innovative university and No. 3 for commitment to undergraduate teaching, based on a survey of presidents, provosts, and admissions deans at colleges and universities across the country.

Learn more at the rankings at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

