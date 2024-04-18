WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. News & World Report has named 24 residences of Legend Senior Living among its “Best of” for 2024 in their respective categories. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation’s top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 54 senior living residences in six states, offering independent living, assisted living (personal care), memory care, and rehabilitation.

“We’re very proud of Legend’s showing in the 2024 ratings, increasing by nine over last year,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “It’s especially gratifying that these ratings are based directly on the surveys of the residents of our communities and their families. It’s one important indicator that our compassionate Legend professionals are working hard to fulfill our mission to serve seniors. This places us at the top among the country’s largest, most prestigious providers.”

Best Senior Living ratings are based on U.S. News’s in-depth analysis of consumer-satisfaction data derived from extensive resident and family surveys. U.S. News analyzed more than 200,000 resident and family surveys at nearly 4,000 senior living communities to produce their Best Senior Living ratings. U.S. News separately evaluated each location in independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

Legend’s “Best Of” performance comes on the heels of a growth period for the company, which has added 13 residences under the Legend banner in the past three years. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and are also recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Senior Living Ratings.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 54 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

