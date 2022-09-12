Breaking News
U.S. News & World Report Ranks NJIT a Top 100 National University

Newark, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has continued its climb up the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of colleges and universities by breaking into the top 100 National Universities for 2023. Now ranked No. 97 in the nation, NJIT has risen 21 places in the last two years. 

In the rankings, released Sept. 12, 2022, NJIT also is No. 42 on the publication’s Top Public Schools list — rising four spots from last year — and is a top 100 national university for social mobility. Academically, NJIT was named on the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, Computer Science Programs and Business Programs as well as Best Colleges for Veterans lists.

In New Jersey, U.S. News ranks NJIT the No. 2 public university and No. 4 overall

U.S. News & World Report reviewed 1,500 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality and instructional resources, which include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, reputational assessment by peers and guidance counselors, financial resources, alumni giving rate and expert opinion.

NJIT President Teik C. Lim noted that U.S. News & World Report’s findings are evidence of the strength of NJIT’s strategic vision and goals.

“Joining the Top 100 in U.S. News’ National Universities rankings and ranking No. 42 among public colleges is significant and follows on the heels of being named the No. 1 public university in New Jersey and No. 28 in the nation by Forbes,” said NJIT President Teik C. Lim. “What’s most important is that the reason for NJIT’s rise in the rankings and its reputational growth is the success of our students and alumni in their academic and professional career pursuits.”

NJIT routinely places highly in rankings measuring value and return on investment, an ever-increasing consideration among students and parents. The Princeton Review ranks NJIT No. 33 nationally for value, and the university stands among the top 100 colleges and universities in the U.S. for the mid-career earnings of its graduates, according to PayScale.com.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology
One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is an R1 (most elite) Carnegie Classification research university that offers more than 125 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and spurs economic growth while preparing students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is a catalyst for applied research and innovation that improves lives and fosters economic growth. Ranked No. 14 in the nation on Money’s Best Colleges list, NJIT also stands among the top 100 colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of its graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 33 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

