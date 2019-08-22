U.S. official says China far short of soybean purchase pledge after small sale

China has purchased about only half the U.S. soybeans it pledged to buy earlier this year, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said on Thursday, after a small sale was reported amid the two countries’ escalating trade war.
